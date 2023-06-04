Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Small grass fires in southwest Calgary under control: Battalion chief

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted June 4, 2023 9:43 pm
Nuns trying to put out a grass fire at the Sisters of the Precious Blood monastery located near the southwest neighbourhoods of Roxboro and Mission. View image in full screen
Nuns trying to put out a grass fire at the Sisters of the Precious Blood monastery located near the southwest neighbourhoods of Roxboro and Mission. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A bunch of small grass fires that ignited in southwest Calgary are now under control, according to the Calgary Fire Department.

The fires along the Elbow River south of Erlton were reported late Sunday afternoon, battalion chief Paul Frederick told Global News. Frederick did not specify when the fires were reported or how many there were.

Global News crews spotted a fire at the Sisters of the Precious Blood monastery located near the southwest neighbourhoods of Roxboro and Mission.

This comes as conditions were hot and dry in Calgary on Sunday, with temperatures as high as 28 C.

All the fires are under control now, Frederick said.

Click to play video: 'Calgary laboratory trailblazing new fire investigation innovations'
Calgary laboratory trailblazing new fire investigation innovations
FireCalgaryCalgary fire departmentCalgary FireGrass FireCalgary FirefightersCalgary grass fire
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers