Small grass fires in southwest Calgary under control: Battalion chief

A bunch of small grass fires that ignited in southwest Calgary are now under control, according to the Calgary Fire Department.

The fires along the Elbow River south of Erlton were reported late Sunday afternoon, battalion chief Paul Frederick told Global News. Frederick did not specify when the fires were reported or how many there were.

Global News crews spotted a fire at the Sisters of the Precious Blood monastery located near the southwest neighbourhoods of Roxboro and Mission.

This comes as conditions were hot and dry in Calgary on Sunday, with temperatures as high as 28 C.

All the fires are under control now, Frederick said.