Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Candlelight vigil for Madison Scott in Vanderhoof, B.C. attended by 2,000 people

By Kristen Robinson & darrianglb Global News
Posted June 4, 2023 10:51 pm
Click to play video: 'Vanderhoof vigil for Madison Scott draws thousands as RCMP search of rural property continues'
Vanderhoof vigil for Madison Scott draws thousands as RCMP search of rural property continues
It's been one week since the remains of Madison Scott were found on a Vanderhoof property 12 years after she disappeared from a nearby lake. As the RCMP investigation continues, the community came together Saturday in an overwhelming show of support for Scott's family. Kristen Robinson reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two thousand people filled the field at Nechako Valley Secondary School in Vanderhoof, B.C., Saturday.

A candlelight vigil for Madison Scott drew a crowd almost half the size of the community of 4,500.

Scott loved hockey and baseball and attendees were invited to wear jerseys in her honour.

“It’s the start of the healing journey that we can come together and be there for each other,” Vanderhoof Mayor Kevin Moutray said.

Click to play video: 'Family of Madison Scott release emotional statement'
Family of Madison Scott release emotional statement

Former classmates of Scott’s remember her vibrant personality.

Story continues below advertisement

“Just her happiness her whole demeanour of always smiling always and always in a good mood and really just such a spark,” said Michael Simoes.

“We were sharing lots of pictures and memories and talking and it’s just a different feeling — I don’t really know how to put a finger on it,” said Brittany Giesbrecht.

Exactly 12 years after she vanished, Scott’s remains were discovered on a rural property on the southeast edge of Vanderhoof last week.

RCMP investigators are at the site, and conducting a search of the property through a warrant.

A heavy police presence remains at the property, in the 6500 block of Southslope Road, with an RCMP checkpoint halfway up the driveway.

Scott’s parents said they never gave up hope their daughter would be found.

Click to play video: 'Remains of missing B.C. woman discovered on rural property'
Remains of missing B.C. woman discovered on rural property

“There’s not a day or a minute that goes by (that) she’s not part of what we are,” Dawn and Eldon Scott said.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Scott was last seen around 3 a.m. on May 28, 2011, at Hogsback Lake, which is southeast of Vanderhoof. She was celebrating a friend’s birthday.

When the 20-year-old didn’t return home, her parents drove to the lake the next day and found her truck with her purse still inside, as well as a flattened tent.

“Our initial search efforts were around the lake and the trails and what was significant on that first day was the lack of clues other than the truck and tent located,” said Chris Mushumanski with Nechako Valley Search and Rescue.

“We were deeply disappointed that we didn’t find her in those first few days.”

The rural property where Scott was found is about 18 kilometres away from Hogsback Lake.

RCMP officials have said the rural property search is ongoing and “will take as long as is required.”

Foul play has not been ruled out in Scott’s death and no charges have been laid.

More on BC
VanderhoofMadison Scottbc vigilMadison Scott vigilBC woman remains foundMadison Scott memorialVanderhoof vigil
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers