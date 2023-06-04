Running in Regina to raise funds for endometriosis awareness

Send this page to someone via email

Running to raise awareness on endometriosis, a fundraiser took place in Regina’s Grassick Park on Sunday called Run To End Endo.

Endometriosis is a chronic medical condition where tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside of the uterus, mostly found on the surface of the pelvic organs.

This disease presents in patients with a combination of pain symptoms or infertility symptoms, or both.

“There is not enough awareness in the medical system or in the political system, nor is there enough funding for endometriosis,” said Tina Dolcetti, Run to End Endo director.

Dolcetti was impacted by endometriosis at the age of nine years old but it wasn’t until she was in her early 30s that she was diagnosed.

“This has really affected my trajectory. I am chronically ill, but receiving the correct care from my surgeon has meant that I can still work in the community, still function, and receiving the correct care at the correct time is really, really important for these patients,” she said.

Since then, she joined The Endometriosis Network Canada, which has helped with her well-being to have a support group amongst others who can relate.

“When you get this disease, you can feel really isolated, really segregate,” said Dolcetti. “But knowing that you’re part of something larger and seeing people in person, like having that personal contact, it’s really, really important to that person.”

This is the first year Run To End Endo has occurred in Regina and Dolcetti hopes to continue the event next year to spread more awareness on endometriosis. With this event, she wants others to be aware of the symptoms and to get checked by a specialist.

“If your periods are just really bad and seem out of the norm to you, please go and get seen by an excision specialist or an endometriosis specialist,” she said. “Please check out the Endometriosis Network of Canada Facebook pages as well as their website. There is hope for you … you’re not alone.”

Endometriosis affects one in 10 women of reproductive age.

— with files from Megan King