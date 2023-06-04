Favourite Family Recipe: Shahee’s dhokla

Send this page to someone via email

Favourite Family Recipe Contest finalist Shahee Lakhani shows Joe Fortes executive chef Wayne Sych how to make the Gujarati dish Dhokla.

Ingredients:

1 1/4 cups semolina

3 tbsp gram flour

1 tbsp cumin seeds

6-8 fenugreek seeds

1 cup yogurt

4 tbsp oil

pinch of turmeric powder

1 tsp salt

1 tbsp ginger and garlic paste

1 tbsp green chillies paste

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 cup warm water

4-5 chopped curry leaves

2 tsp baking powder

red chilli powder to sprinkle as topping

cilantro for topping

Instructions:

Heat water for steaming.

Grease a nine-inch pan.

Mix all ingredients together except warm water, baking powder and toppings.

Once water is boiling, add warm water to the mix. Whisk well. Add baking powder and whisk again. Pour into greased pan and add toppings. Steam for 20 minutes on medium heat.

Once done, let cool for 20 minutes before flipping it onto a plate. Serve with garlic, chilli and tomato chutney.