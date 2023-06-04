SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Education

Favourite Family Recipe: Shahee’s dhokla

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted June 4, 2023 2:17 pm
Favourite Family Recipe: Shahee’s Dhokla
Favourite Family Recipe Contest finalist Shahee Lakhani shows Joe Fortes executive chef Wayne Sych how to make the Gujarati dish dhokla.
Ingredients:

  • 1 1/4 cups semolina
  • 3 tbsp gram flour
  • 1 tbsp cumin seeds
  • 6-8 fenugreek seeds
  • 1 cup yogurt
  • 4 tbsp oil
  • pinch of turmeric powder
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 1 tbsp ginger and garlic paste
  • 1 tbsp green chillies paste
  • 1 tbsp lemon juice
  • 1 cup warm water
  • 4-5 chopped curry leaves
  • 2 tsp baking powder
  • red chilli powder to sprinkle as topping
  • cilantro for topping

Instructions:

Heat water for steaming.

Grease a nine-inch pan.

Mix all ingredients together except warm water, baking powder and toppings.

Once water is boiling, add warm water to the mix. Whisk well. Add baking powder and whisk again. Pour into greased pan and add toppings. Steam for 20 minutes on medium heat.

Once done, let cool for 20 minutes before flipping it onto a plate. Serve with garlic, chilli and tomato chutney.

Global BC recipesRecipeGlobal BC recipeJoe FortesFamily RecipeGujarati Dish DhoklaShahee LakhaniShahee's DhoklaFavourite Family Recipe: Shahee's Dhokla
