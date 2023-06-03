Hamilton Tiger-Cats announce final roster cuts, release 21 players

Send this page to someone via email

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats are ready for the regular season after announcing their final roster cuts at the conclusion of training camp.

There were 21 players released Saturday, including receiver Papi White who played eight games for Hamilton last season and recorded 31 receptions for 309 yards in his sophomore year in the Canadian Football League.

With kicker Seth Small expected to return to the team following the birth of his child, Hamilton also parted ways with kickers Jonathan Garibay and Ethan Ratke.

Twelve players will begin the 2023 season on Hamilton’s practice roster.

The team’s taxi squad includes receiver Lio’Undre Gallimore, who returned a punt for a touchdown in the Ticats exhibition victory over Toronto on May 27, running back Tayon Fleet-Davis and punter Blake Hayes.

Hamilton officially added four players to the six-game injured list: running back Sean Thomas Erlington, receiver Anthony Johnson and defensive linemen Dylan Wynn and Cedric Wilcots II.

Injured receiver Justin McGriff, who got hurt in an off-field accident, has been placed on the suspended list.

The Tiger-Cats will begin the regular season on June 9 in Winnipeg.

The following 21 players were released:

NAT – LB – Jared Beeksma

NAT –LB – Dyton Blackett

NAT – RB – Keon Edwards

NAT – OL – Ben Koczwara

AMER – OL – Jordan Boatman

AMER – DB – Tony Collier

AMER – DB – Roger Cray Jr.

AMER – DB – Cortez Davis

AMER – K – Jonathan Garibay

AMER – DB – Tyrone Hill Jr.

AMER – DL – Ellison Hubbard

AMER – WR – Calvin Jackson Jr.

AMER – WR – Jon’Vea Johnson

AMER – OL – Moses Johnson

AMER – DL – TJ Johnson

AMER – WR – Khalil Lewis

AMER – LB – Carlton Martial

AMER – RB – Trey Ragas

AMER – K – Ethan Ratke

AMER – WR – Papi White

AMER – DB – Caesar Williams

Here are the 12 players added practice roster:

NAT – DB – Patrick Burke Jr.

NAT – DL – Reece Martin

NAT – DB – Robert Panabaker

AMER – RB – Tayon Fleet-Davis

AMER – DB – Carthell Flowers-Lloyd

AMER – WR – Lio’Undre Gallimore

AMER – DB – Dexter Lawson

AMER – DL – Nyles Pinckney

AMER – OL – Kendrick Sartor

AMER – DB – Will Sunderland

GLB – P – Blake Hayes

GLB – DL – Chris Mulumba