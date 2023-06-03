Hamilton Tiger-Cats announce final roster cuts, release 21 players

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats are ready for the regular season after announcing their final roster cuts at the conclusion of training camp.
There were 21 players released Saturday, including receiver Papi White who played eight games for Hamilton last season and recorded 31 receptions for 309 yards in his sophomore year in the Canadian Football League.
With kicker Seth Small expected to return to the team following the birth of his child, Hamilton also parted ways with kickers Jonathan Garibay and Ethan Ratke.
Twelve players will begin the 2023 season on Hamilton’s practice roster.
The team’s taxi squad includes receiver Lio’Undre Gallimore, who returned a punt for a touchdown in the Ticats exhibition victory over Toronto on May 27, running back Tayon Fleet-Davis and punter Blake Hayes.
Hamilton officially added four players to the six-game injured list: running back Sean Thomas Erlington, receiver Anthony Johnson and defensive linemen Dylan Wynn and Cedric Wilcots II.
Injured receiver Justin McGriff, who got hurt in an off-field accident, has been placed on the suspended list.
The Tiger-Cats will begin the regular season on June 9 in Winnipeg.
The following 21 players were released:
NAT – LB – Jared Beeksma
NAT –LB – Dyton Blackett
NAT – RB – Keon Edwards
NAT – OL – Ben Koczwara
AMER – OL – Jordan Boatman
AMER – DB – Tony Collier
AMER – DB – Roger Cray Jr.
AMER – DB – Cortez Davis
AMER – K – Jonathan Garibay
AMER – DB – Tyrone Hill Jr.
AMER – DL – Ellison Hubbard
AMER – WR – Calvin Jackson Jr.
AMER – WR – Jon’Vea Johnson
AMER – OL – Moses Johnson
AMER – DL – TJ Johnson
AMER – WR – Khalil Lewis
AMER – LB – Carlton Martial
AMER – RB – Trey Ragas
AMER – K – Ethan Ratke
AMER – WR – Papi White
AMER – DB – Caesar Williams
Here are the 12 players added practice roster:
NAT – DB – Patrick Burke Jr.
NAT – DL – Reece Martin
NAT – DB – Robert Panabaker
AMER – RB – Tayon Fleet-Davis
AMER – DB – Carthell Flowers-Lloyd
AMER – WR – Lio’Undre Gallimore
AMER – DB – Dexter Lawson
AMER – DL – Nyles Pinckney
AMER – OL – Kendrick Sartor
AMER – DB – Will Sunderland
GLB – P – Blake Hayes
GLB – DL – Chris Mulumba
