Heavy flames, thick black smoke at Oakridge mall construction site fire

More than 40 Vancouver firefighters responded to calls of heavy flames and thick black smoke at the Oakridge mall construction site around 4 p.m. Saturday.

Located at 41st Avenue and Cambie Street, the fire was contained to the main floor of one of the structures, firefighters said.

View image in full screen A large plume of black smoke was seen rising over Vancouver Saturday afternoon. Vancouver Fire Rescue

“Crews were able to gain access through a security guard and locked gates. What they found was a bunch of construction materials on an area where it looked like workers were doing some roofing,” said Assitant Fire Chief Ken Gemmill.

“It looked like it was going to be super significant but our crews were able to quickly extinguish it.”

A few construction workers were on the site at the time but no injuries were reported.

While the cause of the fire is under investigation, Gemmill said he thought it was accidental.