Canada

Base jumper rescued off Stawamus Chief face in Squamish

By Darrian Matassa-Fung & Travis Prasad Global News
Posted June 3, 2023 9:10 pm
A base jumper was rescued off the Stawamus Chief in Squamish, B.C. on Saturday, June 3, 2023. View image in full screen
A base jumper was rescued off the Stawamus Chief in Squamish, B.C. on Saturday, June 3, 2023. Global News
A major rescue ended successfully in Squamish, B.C., Saturday afternoon.

A base jumper ran into trouble with his parachute and ended up stuck on a ledge on the Stawamus Chief.

Man rescued from waters of Lynn Canyon

The man was stranded around 300 metres down the face of the Chief, prompting a Squamish Search and Rescue operation.

They sent a 12-person rope team up as there was not enough room for a helicopter.

“Three to 400 metres of ropes use, used an army to facilitate the two-rope rescue a lot of people power. Twelve people in total, more on the ground; a few ppl on the ground to make this happen,” said Raz Peel said, Squamish Search and Rescue spokesperson, of the operation.

Base jumping at the Stawus Chief is not illegal.

squamishStawamus ChiefSquamish Search and RescueBc Rescuestawamus chief rescueSquamish base jumperSquamish base jumper rescued
