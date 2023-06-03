Base jumper rescued off Stawamus Chief face in Squamish

Send this page to someone via email

A major rescue ended successfully in Squamish, B.C., Saturday afternoon.

A base jumper ran into trouble with his parachute and ended up stuck on a ledge on the Stawamus Chief.

The man was stranded around 300 metres down the face of the Chief, prompting a Squamish Search and Rescue operation.

They sent a 12-person rope team up as there was not enough room for a helicopter.

“Three to 400 metres of ropes use, used an army to facilitate the two-rope rescue a lot of people power. Twelve people in total, more on the ground; a few ppl on the ground to make this happen,” said Raz Peel said, Squamish Search and Rescue spokesperson, of the operation.

Base jumping at the Stawus Chief is not illegal.