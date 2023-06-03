Winnipeg Pride parade brings road closures, locals urged to plan ahead

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Pride parade happens Sunday, bringing some road closures and prompting the city to urge people to plan ahead for the festivities.

The parade starts at 10 a.m. with a rally at the Manitoba legislature, and will proceed up Memorial Boulevard, down Portage Avenue, and end at The Forks.

Sections of streets along the parade route will be closed to traffic from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Sunday.

This year's event has garnered a record 150 parade entries.

Additionally, buses will be rerouted during that time and Winnipeg Transit will post detailed updates on Twitter.

This year’s event has garnered a record 150 parade entries.