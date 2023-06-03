Menu

Winnipeg Pride parade brings road closures, locals urged to plan ahead

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted June 3, 2023 7:25 pm
File Photo: Road Closed sign. View image in full screen
File Photo: Road Closed sign. Brad Ferguson via Getty Images
The Winnipeg Pride parade happens Sunday, bringing some road closures and prompting the city to urge people to plan ahead for the festivities.

The parade starts at 10 a.m. with a rally at the Manitoba legislature, and will proceed up Memorial Boulevard, down Portage Avenue, and end at The Forks.

Sections of streets along the parade route will be closed to traffic from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Additionally, buses will be rerouted during that time and Winnipeg Transit will post detailed updates on Twitter.

This year’s event has garnered a record 150 parade entries.

