Highway 2 collision near Wetaskiwin backs up traffic to Leduc

A single-vehicle collision on Highway 2 near Wetaskiwin, Alta., Saturday afternoon has highway traffic backed up.
Police said the single-vehicle collision happened shortly after 2 p.m. in the southbound lane of Highway 2 near Highway 616.
There were no injuries reported, however, police said traffic is backed up to Leduc and it will take time to clear the scene. Police are asking people to avoid the area if possible.
More on Canada
- Chinese warship nearly hits U.S. destroyer in Taiwan Strait during joint Canada-U.S. mission
- Bodies of four children found after 11 people swept away by river in Quebec
- ‘I will not bend’: B.C. MP Jenny Kwan says she won’t allow China to erase history
- ’85 per cent contained’: Rain offering helping hand for crews fighting wildfires in N.S.
Comments