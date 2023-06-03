Highway 2 collision near Wetaskiwin backs up traffic to Leduc

Send this page to someone via email

A single-vehicle collision on Highway 2 near Wetaskiwin, Alta., Saturday afternoon has highway traffic backed up.

Police said the single-vehicle collision happened shortly after 2 p.m. in the southbound lane of Highway 2 near Highway 616.

There were no injuries reported, however, police said traffic is backed up to Leduc and it will take time to clear the scene. Police are asking people to avoid the area if possible.