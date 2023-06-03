SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live
AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Highway 2 collision near Wetaskiwin backs up traffic to Leduc

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted June 3, 2023 5:39 pm
A man has been charged after a stabbing incident in Weymouth, N.S. View image in full screen
A man has been charged after a stabbing incident in Weymouth, N.S. Lee Brow / The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A single-vehicle collision on Highway 2 near Wetaskiwin, Alta., Saturday afternoon has highway traffic backed up.

Police said the single-vehicle collision happened shortly after 2 p.m. in the southbound lane of Highway 2 near Highway 616.

There were no injuries reported, however, police said traffic is backed up to Leduc and it will take time to clear the scene. Police are asking people to avoid the area if possible.

More on Canada
TrafficEdmonton TrafficHighway 2WetaskiwinHighway 2 trafficleduc trafficEdmonton to Calgary
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers