Hidden camera found in bathroom at Toronto-area Aritzia store

Employees at a Toronto-area fashion outlet are being told not to speak to customers, friends and family, or the media about a hidden camera that was found in a staff bathroom.

The incident happened at the Toronto Premium Outlet Aritzia store at the end of May and was reported to police.

In a statement to Global News, Aritzia said it was “made aware of an incident in Halton Hills, Ont., on Friday, May 26” and launched an internal investigation the same day. The fashion brand said Halton Regional Police were also informed the same day and are looking into the incident.

“The safety of our employees and clients is paramount to us and we are taking every possible step to address this matter and support our team members,” the statement said.

Internally, the company is reminding its employees not to speak to journalists or others about “the camera found in (its) bathroom.”

“There may be questions from media sources, clients or your family/friends that come to you, and I want to be sure that you are clear on Aritzia’s media practices and your responsibilities,” a note to employees seen by Global News reads.

It tells employees, “Do not respond to media inquiries on the company’s behalf without authorization,” adding matters related to Aritzia are handled by the company’s PR team.

The document includes stock responses employees should roll out if they are asked about the incident or police investigation. One suggests that, if a customer asks, staff should respond: “I’m unable to speak to that at the moment. But I would love to help you find the perfect piece that you came in for.”

Aritzia did not address a list of questions, including about the instructions in the handout and whether anyone responsible for the hidden camera had been identified.

Global News understands from someone with direct knowledge of the incident that the camera was reportedly positioned so that it had a view of the toilet inside the bathroom. The person added many employees choose to change in the staff bathroom instead of the public fitting rooms.

“We are investigating a camera that was found in the staff washroom at that location on May 26,” a spokesperson for Halton police told Global News. “The investigation is ongoing at this time and I am not able to provide any additional information.”

