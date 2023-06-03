Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Child dies after struck at Grande Prairie intersection

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted June 3, 2023 11:32 am
RCMP vehicle. View image in full screen
RCMP vehicle. Global News Files
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A child has died after being hit by a truck and holiday trailer after crossing an intersection on their bike in Grande Prairie Friday.

The collision happened just before 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of 100 Avenue and 96 Street in the northern Alberta town.

Police, fire and EMS were all on scene and the child was taken to hospital with serious injuries, and later died.

“Preliminary investigation indicates a truck pulling a holiday trailer was travelling west bound on 100 Avenue when, at 96 Street, the holiday trailer struck a child on a bicycle,” police said in a statement Friday evening.

Trending Now

Grande Prairie RCMP and a collision analyst are investigating the incident.

No further details were given about the child or parties involved.

Advertisement
More on Canada
CollisionFatal CollisionGrande PrairieGrande Prairie fatal collisionGrande Prairie trafficChild on bike accidentFatal child collisionHoliday trailer collisionKid on bike hit by trailer
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers