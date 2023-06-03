Child dies after struck at Grande Prairie intersection

Send this page to someone via email

A child has died after being hit by a truck and holiday trailer after crossing an intersection on their bike in Grande Prairie Friday.

The collision happened just before 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of 100 Avenue and 96 Street in the northern Alberta town.

Police, fire and EMS were all on scene and the child was taken to hospital with serious injuries, and later died.

“Preliminary investigation indicates a truck pulling a holiday trailer was travelling west bound on 100 Avenue when, at 96 Street, the holiday trailer struck a child on a bicycle,” police said in a statement Friday evening.

Grande Prairie RCMP and a collision analyst are investigating the incident.

No further details were given about the child or parties involved.