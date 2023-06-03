Menu

Motorcycle rider dies in fatal Halton Hills, Ont. collision

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted June 3, 2023 11:39 am
A Halton Regional Police logo is shown on a vehicle in Oakville, Ont., Wednesday, Jan.18, 2023. An eight-year-old girl is dead and a 21-year-old man is facing charges after a hit and run outside a school in Burlington, Ont. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan. View image in full screen
A Halton Regional Police logo is shown on a vehicle in Oakville, Ont., Wednesday, Jan.18, 2023. An eight-year-old girl is dead and a 21-year-old man is facing charges after a hit and run outside a school in Burlington, Ont. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan. GAC
A motorcycle rider has died after a collision in Halton Hills on Friday, police say.

Just before 3 p.m. on Friday, Halton Regional Police were called to a crash involving a car and a motorcycle. The collision took place near Nassagaweya Esquesing Townline and Number 25 Sideroad, police said.

A four-door sedan and motorcycle were involved. Police said the motorcycle rider died at the scene despite lifesaving measures that were attempted by first responders.

The driver of the car was treated for minor injuries, police said.

“Due to the nature of the collision, the Collision Reconstruction Unit attended and has taken carriage of the investigation,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Halton police.

CollisionHalton Regional PoliceHRPHalton RegionHalton Hillshalton hills collisionNassagaweya Esquesing TownlineNumber 25 Sideroad
