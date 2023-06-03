Motorcycle rider dies in fatal Halton Hills, Ont. collision

Send this page to someone via email

A motorcycle rider has died after a collision in Halton Hills on Friday, police say.

Just before 3 p.m. on Friday, Halton Regional Police were called to a crash involving a car and a motorcycle. The collision took place near Nassagaweya Esquesing Townline and Number 25 Sideroad, police said.

A four-door sedan and motorcycle were involved. Police said the motorcycle rider died at the scene despite lifesaving measures that were attempted by first responders.

The driver of the car was treated for minor injuries, police said.

“Due to the nature of the collision, the Collision Reconstruction Unit attended and has taken carriage of the investigation,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Halton police.