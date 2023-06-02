Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

3 vehicles, cash also seized in Kelowna drug bust

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 2, 2023 4:10 pm
A photo of the drugs and cash seized by Kelowna RCMP on May 23, 2023. View image in full screen
A photo of the drugs and cash seized by Kelowna RCMP on May 23, 2023. Kelowna RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A drug bust in the Central Okanagan netted just over two kilograms of fentanyl and crack cocaine, police say.

Kelowna RCMP say a search warrant was executed on May 23 after officers spotted a car conducting several quick stops and meetings in February.

“Over several days, officers witnessed numerous actions consistent with drug dealing,” police said of their investigation.

“These observations led investigators to the belief there was a hierarchical structure and sophisticated drug trafficking organization.”

Click to play video: 'RCMP seize firearms, drugs, cash in Vancouver Island busts  '
RCMP seize firearms, drugs, cash in Vancouver Island busts  

RCMP said officers were able to identify the individuals involved, the vehicles used and a stash site in Kelowna.

Story continues below advertisement

When the search warrant was executed, police say they seized more than one kilogram of fentanyl, one kilogram of crack and powder cocaine, roughly 10 ounces of crystal methamphetamine, three vehicles, cellphones and a significant amount of cash.

“Evidence of fentanyl and crack cocaine production were also located inside the residence,” said Kelowna RCMP.

“The drugs taken by police have a massive street value which will have a major financial loss to those involved.”

Click to play video: 'Metro Vancouver drug manufacturing and trafficking operation busted'
Metro Vancouver drug manufacturing and trafficking operation busted

Police say they’re recommending drug-related charges, such as trafficking and possession, against three Kelowna residents.

Trending Now

“This seizure will have a significant impact on the community,” said RCMP Sgt. Desmond Kiehlbauch.

“The dangerous substances could have affected over 10,000 individuals and the removal off the streets has saved lives. Police will continue to focus on those who target vulnerable populations with highly toxic substances.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'B.C. RCMP bust drug production operations'
B.C. RCMP bust drug production operations
CrimeRCMPOkanagancentral okanaganFentanylCocaineKelowna RCMPDrug BustKelowna CrimeKelowna drug bustKelowna search warrantokanagan drug bust
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers