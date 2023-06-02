3 vehicles, cash also seized in Kelowna drug bust

Send this page to someone via email

A drug bust in the Central Okanagan netted just over two kilograms of fentanyl and crack cocaine, police say.

Kelowna RCMP say a search warrant was executed on May 23 after officers spotted a car conducting several quick stops and meetings in February.

“Over several days, officers witnessed numerous actions consistent with drug dealing,” police said of their investigation.

“These observations led investigators to the belief there was a hierarchical structure and sophisticated drug trafficking organization.”

RCMP said officers were able to identify the individuals involved, the vehicles used and a stash site in Kelowna.

When the search warrant was executed, police say they seized more than one kilogram of fentanyl, one kilogram of crack and powder cocaine, roughly 10 ounces of crystal methamphetamine, three vehicles, cellphones and a significant amount of cash.

“Evidence of fentanyl and crack cocaine production were also located inside the residence,” said Kelowna RCMP.

“The drugs taken by police have a massive street value which will have a major financial loss to those involved.”

Police say they’re recommending drug-related charges, such as trafficking and possession, against three Kelowna residents.

“This seizure will have a significant impact on the community,” said RCMP Sgt. Desmond Kiehlbauch.

“The dangerous substances could have affected over 10,000 individuals and the removal off the streets has saved lives. Police will continue to focus on those who target vulnerable populations with highly toxic substances.”

