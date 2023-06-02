Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Guelph police believe an update to Android phones is causing a rise in accidental 911 calls

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted June 2, 2023 3:28 pm
Police say they are getting more 911 calls that may be connected to an update on Android devices. View image in full screen
Police say they are getting more 911 calls that may be connected to an update on Android devices. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police forces in the Guelph region are reporting a number of accidental 911 calls in recent weeks.

The Guelph Police Service says it received more than 150 pocket dials or accidental 911 calls between 7 p.m. Thursday and 7 a.m. Friday.

Wellington County say they have also seen a rise in accidental 911 calls, receiving 42 in the month of May.

Police in Woodstock and the OPP both say they recently have experienced a “significant” increase in unintentional 911 calls.

All of the calls appear to be related to an update on phones that use the Android OS that activates an Emergency SOS feature.

Trending Now

Police forces suggest Android users check their phones and make sure the feature is switched off.

Story continues below advertisement

They say significant resources are required to clear these calls and make sure there is no emergency.

If you do dial 911, police ask that you stay on the line to provide your information.

 

More on Canada
Guelph News911Guelph Police ServiceAndroidUpdatePhonespocket dial911- hang-upsaccidentall 911 calls
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers