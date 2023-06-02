Guelph police believe an update to Android phones is causing a rise in accidental 911 calls

Send this page to someone via email

Police forces in the Guelph region are reporting a number of accidental 911 calls in recent weeks.

The Guelph Police Service says it received more than 150 pocket dials or accidental 911 calls between 7 p.m. Thursday and 7 a.m. Friday.

Wellington County say they have also seen a rise in accidental 911 calls, receiving 42 in the month of May.

Police in Woodstock and the OPP both say they recently have experienced a “significant” increase in unintentional 911 calls.

All of the calls appear to be related to an update on phones that use the Android OS that activates an Emergency SOS feature.

Police forces suggest Android users check their phones and make sure the feature is switched off.

They say significant resources are required to clear these calls and make sure there is no emergency.

If you do dial 911, police ask that you stay on the line to provide your information.