8 people charged in connection with drive-by shooting in Schomberg, Ont.

Eight people have been charged in connection with a drive-by shooting in Schomberg, Ont., that left a 65-year-old man with serious injuries.

York Regional Police said officers received a report of a shooting on Centre Street, between Rebellion Way and Church Street, on Feb. 12 around 8:40 a.m.

Officers said a man was walking his dog on a quiet residential street when a car passed him “at a high rate of speed.”

Police said multiple gunshots were fired from the vehicle and the man was struck several times.

The vehicle then fled west on Centre Street, officers said.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious gunshot injuries. “The victim is going through a lengthy recovery process, but will survive,” police said in a news release.

According to police, the suspects are believed to be members of the Mara Salvatrucha street gang, commonly known as MS-13.

The suspects were hired by an organized crime group to kill a man, police said .

“The suspects targeted the wrong person and shot the victim instead,” police said.

According to police, search warrants were executed in Toronto between May 18 and June 1, leading to charges against the eight individuals.

Three have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder, along with weapons and drug offences.

The other five have been charged with a variety of criminal offences, officers said.

Police said an AK-47 assault rifle with ammunition and a drum magazine were seized during the investigation, along with cocaine and fentanyl.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.