Fourteen-year-old suspect faces litany of charges in violent Winnipeg incidents

A 14-year-old boy is in custody facing charges in connection with a pair of violent incidents in Winnipeg, police say.

Police were called around 1 a.m. Friday about a stabbing near Sargent Avenue and Toronto Street. When they arrived, they found a 17-year-old victim with severe injuries, which were later determined to have been caused by a machete. She was taken to hospital in critical condition, which was later upgraded to stable.

After investigating, major crimes officers determined a group of teens were socializing when a confrontation broke out, someone used bear spray, and the girl was slashed with a machete while the rest of the group scattered.

The 14-year-old suspect was arrested a short time later in the Spence neighbourhood. Upon his arrest, police discovered the teen was also linked to a Fort Garry-area robbery two days earlier.

That incident, which took place around 8:25 p.m. Wednesday, saw two other teens held up at knifepoint for their personal property.

The 14-year-old suspect has been charged with aggravated assault, carrying a concealed weapon or prohibited device, weapon possession, and two counts of robbery.

Police continue to investigate both incidents, and ask anyone with information to call the major crimes unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).