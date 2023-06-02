Man critically injured when car falls on him in southeast Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

A Friday morning accident in a southeast Calgary neighbourhood sent one man to hospital with significant injuries.

Emergency crews were called to a home in the 3000 block of 33A Avenue S.E., in the community of Dover, shortly before 9:30 a.m. after a car fell on and trapped a man, police officials said.

The man was freed from beneath the vehicle by Calgary Fire Department members and taken to hospital by ambulance. Stuart Brideaux, EMS public education officer, confirms to Global News that the man, who is in his 40s, was considered to be in critical, life-threatening condition at the time of transport.

Brideaux said the man was working underneath the car, which had been on “some type of lift or jack,” when it collapsed on him.

When Global News arrived on scene, there was no tire on the rear passenger side of the car and there were several wooden boards beneath the bumper.