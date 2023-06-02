Potentially suspicious fire damages West Kelowna shed, RV and hedge

Send this page to someone via email

Fire officials are looking into the cause of a potentially suspicious fire that started in a hedge and spread Friday morning to a shed and outbuilding.

The fire was on Concorde Road, in the West Kelowna, B.C., suburb of Lakeview Heights and started with the cedar hedge, a 10-foot by 30-foot outbuilding and an RV trailer.

“Crews got water on the fire quickly to stop the spread to any more exposures,” fire officials said in a press release.

“They were still on the scene later in the morning, working with an excavator gaining access to the hidden fires under the shed roof structure.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and is considered suspicious at this time.