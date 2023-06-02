Menu

Canada

Police investigating sudden death at Tim Hortons restaurant in downtown Halifax

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted June 2, 2023 12:40 pm
Police were called to a report of an injured man at the Tim Hortons at 1047 Barrington Street at 11:55 a.m. Friday. Officers found a deceased man inside the restaurant. View image in full screen
Police were called to a report of an injured man at the Tim Hortons at 1047 Barrington Street at 11:55 a.m. Friday. Officers found a deceased man inside the restaurant. Reynold Gregor/Global News
Halifax police are investigating the death of a man at a downtown Tim Hortons restaurant.

Police were called to a report of an injured man at the Tim Hortons at 1047 Barrington Street at 11:55 a.m. Friday.

“Officers located a deceased man inside that location,” Halifax Regional Police said in a release.

Trending Now

“The investigation is in the early stages and police will remain on scene for an extended period of time.”

People are asked to stay away from the area as officers conduct their investigation.

