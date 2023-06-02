Police investigating sudden death at Tim Hortons restaurant in downtown Halifax

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Halifax police are investigating the death of a man at a downtown Tim Hortons restaurant.

Police were called to a report of an injured man at the Tim Hortons at 1047 Barrington Street at 11:55 a.m. Friday.

“Officers located a deceased man inside that location,” Halifax Regional Police said in a release.

“The investigation is in the early stages and police will remain on scene for an extended period of time.”

People are asked to stay away from the area as officers conduct their investigation.