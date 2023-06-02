Saskatoon morning news rewind: Friday, June 2

Concerts in the Court, Kim Coates supports Whitetail Distillery and tree planting tips with Dutch Growers.
Here’s your morning rewind for the Friday, June 2, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.
Concerts in the court at Lawson Heights Mall
Concerts in the Court are back for another year at Lawson Heights Mall.
The free concerts are a partnership between the mall and the SaskTel Saskatchewan Jazz Festival and run every Thursday during June.
Chantal Wagner speaks with Jessica Siemens and Shannon Josdal on how the concerts support local talent and allow people to enjoy music.
Kim Coates teams up with Whitetail Distillery
Kim Coates is coming home to Saskatoon and he’s making the rounds while he’s here.
Coates will at various locations around town with Whitetail Distillery as they launch their new product, The Perfect Shot.
He joins Chris Carr to talk about how you can meet him and what projects he is currently working on right now.
Tips and tricks for planting trees: Garden Tips
The playground at Sutherland School is bare with no trees.
Dutch Growers teamed up with the school to plant trees during Arbor Week to make the playground green.
Jill and Rick Vanduyvendyk, along with some student helpers, get their hands dirty with tips and tricks for planting trees in Garden Tips.
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, June 2
Cloudy with a risk of thunderstorms — Chantal Wagner has your Friday, June 2, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.
