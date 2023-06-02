‘Incredible rescue’: Firefighters pull man from burning building in Mississauga

Firefighters pulled an unconscious man from a burning building in Mississauga late Thursday, the city’s fire chief says, in what she is calling an “incredible rescue.”
A fire at Dundas Street West near Hurontario Street was reported at around 10:30 p.m.
Mississauga Fire Chief Deryn Rizzi said a 911 call reported that a generator that was on fire on the exterior of a structure.
“As firefighters were responding, the information was updated to a two-storey commercial building (home sales centre) on fire,” she said.
“Upon arrival, crews noticed heavy flames coming from the rear of the building, extending into the roof.”
Two crews entered the building to conduct an initial search, she said, as other firefighters were setting up for a defensive attack.
Firefighters inside the building used a thermal camera to find a man in the “dark smoke-filled structure,” Rizzi said, noting that he was unconscious but had a pulse.
Firefighters treated the man until paramedics arrived. He was then taken to hospital.
“Crews continued to set up master fire streams and large diameter hose lines on the exterior of the structure to extinguish the fire and protect exposures,” Rizzi said.
Peel paramedics told Global News the man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.
In an update posted to Twitter shortly before 1 a.m., Peel police said the man was in critical, but stable condition.
The cause of the blaze is under investigation.
