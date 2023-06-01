Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Meta to test blocking news on Facebook, Instagram in Canada over Bill C-18

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 1, 2023 9:16 pm
Click to play video: 'Breaking down Bill C-18'
Breaking down Bill C-18
WATCH: Breaking down Bill C-18 – Mar 16, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Meta is preparing to block news for some Canadians on Facebook and Instagram in a temporary test that is expected to last the majority of the month.

The company says it wants to work out the kinks before permanently blocking news on its platforms when the Liberal government’s online news act becomes law.

The bill, which is being studied in the Senate, will require tech giants to pay publishers for linking to or otherwise repurposing their content online.

The tech giant says the test will affect up to five per cent of its 24 million Canadian users.

Trending Now

The company says the randomly selected users won’t be able to see some content including news links as well as reels, which are short-form videos, and stories, which are photos and videos that disappear after 24 hours.

Story continues below advertisement

Meta says it is randomly choosing media organizations that will be notified that some users won’t be able to see or share their news content throughout the test.

More on Canada
FacebookInstagramMETAFacebook Newsonline news actC-18facebook news canadaBill C-18 CanadaC-18 online newsInstagram newsfacebook blocks newsinstagram blocks newsinstagram news canada
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers