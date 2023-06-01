Menu

Environment

Almost $6M in federal funds to bolster First Nations clean energy projects in B.C.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 1, 2023 8:54 pm
Indigenous leaders gather to share success stories
Hundreds of Indigenous leaders gathered in Vancouver to share economic development and job creation strategies. Emad Agahi reports. – May 26, 2022
The federal government is giving nearly $6 million to First Nations in B.C. to develop clean energy projects, bolster economic development, and seize opportunities in the tech sector.

Harjit Sajjan, minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacificCan), announced the funds at the 2023 Indigenous Partnerships Success Showcase in Vancouver.

The annual conference brings hundreds of people together to celebrate Indigenous success and entrepreneurship, promote sustainable development, and forge new relations.

Sajjan said more than $3.9 million of the pot, provided by PacificCan and Indigenous Services Canada, will go to the BC Indigenous Clean Energy Initiative to support clean energy projects in 14 nations.

The agency is also forking out another $2 million for the Digital Horizons technology employment training program, which will be offered by the First Nations Technology Council, he added.

New funding to support First Nations participation in UNDRIP

Sajjan said this program will train more than 700 Indigenous people with skills to work in the technology sector and he hopes graduates from those programs will bring knowledge back to their communities, creating “a ripple effect of talent.”

“The government of Canada will continue to work in partnership with Indigenous Peoples, businesses and other partners to create concrete and lasting economic benefits in communities across British Columbia,” he said.

The Indigenous Partnerships Success Showcase runs Wednesday and Thursday at the Vancouver Convention Centre.

— with files from Global News’ Elizabeth McSheffrey

Harjit SajjanBC First NationsIndigenous BusinessFirst Nations BusinessIndigenous Partnerships Success ShowcaseFirst Nations clean energy projectsIndigenous success stories
© 2023 The Canadian Press

