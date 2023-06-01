Menu

Canada

Lack of accessibility to mosque a ‘challenge’ say some Kingston residents

By Fawwaz Muhammad-Yusuf Global News
Posted June 1, 2023 6:44 pm
The inaccessibility of Kingston's only mosque is causing inconvenience to residents without cars
The adhan is the universal sign to all Muslims that it’s time to worship, telling followers of Islam across the world to make the journey to the mosque to say their prayers. But for some in Kingston, Ont., like Imaan Javeed, that journey is a little more complicated.

“Going to and from the mosque has been a challenge.”

The location of Kingston’s only mosque makes getting there by bus impractical, and forces travelers like Javeed to look for other alternatives.

“I rely on Ubers or taxis and that can (be) … I would say on average $24 one way.”

One of the closest bus stops is at Princess and Sydenham, leaving travelers staring down an almost forty-minute walk one way.

Countryside district councilor Gary Oosterhoof says he’s confident a solution can be found.

“In the meantime, there’s a lot of solutions that we’re looking at. We’re looking at maybe some private taxis, almost, so that it’s actually more affordable than actually putting a bus.”

Javeed says he wouldn’t mind a private taxi, an extension of the bus, or a shuttle. He even had another suggestion of his own.

“Unless they wanna give everybody a jetpack to get to the mosque – I’ll gladly accept that, by the way,” he joked.

According to a statement from Kingston Transit, it has consulted with the public about rural transit including easier access to places of worship. The statement adds that Transit is currently developing a case to expand service with a final report coming later this year.

