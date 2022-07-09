1:41 Kingston Muslims celebrate Eid Al-Adha Kingston Muslims celebrate Eid Al-Adha

The halls of the Leon Centre were packed with Muslims from all across Kingston coming to celebrate Eid al-Adha, the second and bigger of the two annual Islamic celebrations.

Hundreds of Muslims stand side by side, starting the day with prayer, before spending the rest of it with those closest to them.

“What Eid means to me, I really love Eid because I see my friends and my family, friends that I haven’t seen in a long time” said Ahmed Aly a young member of the community.

For Moram Khalid, this Eid has a very special significance.

“this year is one of my first with my two younger sons so we’ve been teaching them about being kind towards others and giving everyone that needs it”

A sentiment that is carried through the whole holiday.

Muslims are encouraged to share food with their communities, traditionally ram..

“they are encouraged to give 1/3 to the poor, the other third they are encouraged to give to friends and family, and then they are to keep 1/3 for themselves to eat” said Abubakar Mulla Imam of the Islamic Society here in Kingston

Another tradition sister Khalid takes part in can resonate with so many Kingstonians.

“the first thing we do obviously is fight all morning to get ready for the Eid prayer because it’s so early. but once we are here we’re so happy to see everyone and celebrate together”

The holiday coincides with the annual pilgrimage that happens once a year in mecca, an event all Muslims are encouraged to embark on at least once.

but whether you are in mecca, or here in Kingston, the sentiment remains the same

“eid mubarak everyone, hope you guys have an amazing day”

