Man wanted after Toronto mayoral candidates threatened: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking to locate a man wanted following a threat to shoot mayoral candidates in Toronto.

Toronto police said on Thursday at around 10:45 a.m., officers were called to the Mortimer Avenue and Memorial Park Avenue area.

Officers said a man entered the location and made threatening remarks about “shooting Toronto mayoral candidates.”

Police said the man then brandished what appeared to be a firearm.

Officers are now searching for 29-year-old Junior Francois Lavagesse from Toronto.

He is wanted for threatening bodily harm, carrying a concealed weapon and weapons dangerous.

Officers said Lavagesse is six feet one inch tall, weighs 180 pounds and wears his hair in locks.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers are now searching for 29-year-old Junior Francois Lavagesse from Toronto. Toronto police / handout

“He should be considered armed and dangerous,” police said in a news release. “If located, do not approach. Call 9-1-1 immediately.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Several of Toronto’s mayoral candidates have now cancelled their scheduled appearances at a Thursday night debate.

In a tweet Thursday, candidate Brad Bradford said he was made aware of a death threat made online toward himself and another candidate.

“My family and campaign team are safe,” Bradford wrote. “Thank you to the security team at City Hall and Toronto Police who are keeping everyone safe.”

Bradford said his campaign would pause public events until the suspect was apprehended.

Story continues below advertisement

Candidate Mark Saunders’ team also confirmed to Global News he would not be attending the debate due to the threat.

Ana Bailao, who is also running for mayor, was not scheduled to attend the debate.

In a statement, Bailao’s team said it was aware of the thread and have “full confidence in the Toronto Police Service as they look into this.”

In a series of Tweets Thursday, candidate Josh Matlow said his team had closed its campaign office “until the police advise that the suspect has been apprehended.”

“I have also told the organizers of tonight’s debate that we will not be attending given the risk to public safety,” he wrote.

Story continues below advertisement