Crime

Hamilton teens facing charges after gun pointed at cab driver

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 1, 2023 4:18 pm
Police have charged two teens in connection with the pointing of a firearm May 31, 2023 in central Hamilton. View image in full screen
Police have charged two teens in connection with the pointing of a firearm May 31, 2023 in central Hamilton. Global News
Two teens are facing charges after a firearm was pointed at a cab driver in Hamilton.

Police say the incident happened Wednesday just before 7 p.m. in the area of Charlton Avenue West and Bay Street South.

It’s believed the two boys exited the cab and pointed the firearm at the driver before entering a home in the area.

Police say the gun was seized when officers arrived at the address following a call for service.

Police say two 17-year-olds were each charged with possessing a firearm, with one facing four additional charges, including pointing a firearm. One of those offences is also connected with a court release prohibiting the possession of weapons, police say.

The teens’ identities were not revealed by police under the Youth Criminal Act.

