Crime

Pedestrian charged after collision in central Hamilton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 1, 2023 10:44 am
A photo of the side of a Hamilton police cruiser. View image in full screen
Hamilton police have laid a Traffic Act charge after two people failed to use a crosswalk in a May 31, 2023 incident leading to a collision on Barton Street East. Global News
A woman is facing a charge after she was hit by a vehicle while police say she was crossing a street illegally in central Hamilton, Ont.

Police say the collision happened before 5 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Barton Street East and Rosslyn Avenue North.

“An adult female and her child entered the roadway in a non-marked crosswalk and were struck by a motor vehicle,” Const. Krista-Lee Ernst told Global News.

Both the 33-year-old and a five-year-old were taken to a hospital in stable condition and eventually released on Wednesday night.

The adult has been charged with failing to use a crosswalk under the Highway Traffic Act, according to Ernst.

HamiltonHamilton Policepedestrian hitbarton street eastTraffic collisionPedestrians Injuredrosslyn avenuebarton street collisionnon-marked crosswalkrosslyn street collision
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

