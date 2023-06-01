Fatal collision closes Highway 3 near Cranbrook

Send this page to someone via email

A fatal collision in B.C.’s East Kootenay region has closed the highway near Cranbrook.

B.C. Highway Patrol says the collision happened around 7 a.m., along Highway 3, and involved two passenger vehicles and a commercial vehicle.

Story continues below advertisement

Police did not say how many people died, other than they were investigating a fatal collision around 15 kilometres east of Cranbrook.

“The investigation is in the very early stages and information is subject to change,” said B.C. Highway Patrol.

“Highway 3 is anticipated to be closed for at least several hours and motorists are asked to check DriveBC for updates.”

Police say more information will be released at a later time.