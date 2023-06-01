Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

S&P/TSX composite up more than 100 points, U.S. stock markets also higher

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 1, 2023 2:18 pm
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, November 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin. View image in full screen
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, November 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin. TIJ
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada’s main stock index was up more than 100 points in late-morning trading as gains in base metal stocks helped lead the way and U.S. stock markets also climbed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 132.66 points at 19,704.90.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 80.62 points at 32,988.89. The S&P 500 index was up 23.64 points at 4,203.47, while the Nasdaq composite was up 86.54 points at 13,021.83.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.18 cents US compared with 73.51 cents US on Wednesday.

Trending Now

The July crude contract was up US$1.83 cents at US$69.92 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down 12 cents at US$2.15 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up US$12.50 at US$1,994.60 an ounce and the July copper contract was up six cents at US$3.70 a pound.

Advertisement
More on Money
EconomymoneystocksTSXstock marketToronto Stock Exchangestock marketstsx s&p
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers