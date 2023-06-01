Menu

Video link
Headline link
Fire

Fire destroys Glenbrook detached garage and vehicle within

By Ryan White Global News
Posted June 1, 2023 2:08 pm
Calgary Fire Department firefighters douse a charred garage in Glenbrook during a June 1 response. View image in full screen
Calgary Fire Department firefighters douse a charred garage in Glenbrook during a June 1 response. Tom Reynolds/Global News
An investigation is underway into a Thursday morning fire in a southwest Calgary neighbourhood that destroyed a garage and a vehicle.

Emergency crews were called to the 2800 block of 45th Street Southwest shortly after 9 a.m. and encountered dark smoke and flames pouring from a fenced-off detached garage, the fire department says.

Residents were evacuated from neighbouring homes as a precautionary measure.

The blaze was doused before it could spread to other properties but the garage, and the vehicle within, were reduced to charred frames.

Fire officials confirm there were also propane cylinders housed in the garage but they didn’t explode.

Investigators from both the Calgary Police Service and the Calgary Fire Department are attempting to determine the cause of the fire.

Story continues below advertisement

 

