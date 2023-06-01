Saskatoon morning news rewind: Thursday, June 1

Send this page to someone via email

Mining week in Saskatchewan, Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark, Lewie in Adopt a Pet and the Children’s Festival of Saskatchewan.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Thursday, June 1, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Mining’s importance to Saskatchewan’s economy

Saskatchewan is known as the world’s largest potash producer, but that’s just part of a much bigger picture. Uranium, gold and rare earth metals are also part of the mining industry in the province.

These contributions to the global economy are being highlighted during Saskatchewan Mining Week.

Pam Schwann from the Saskatchewan Mining Association speaks with Chris Carr on the importance of the industry to the province’s economy.

Making roads safer and transit support workers: Mayor Charlie Clark

A motion was put forward at Saskatoon city council to look at making roads safer following the death of Natasha Fox.

Council also discussed safety in the community and the possibility of dedicated transit support workers.

Mayor Charlie Clark joins Chris Carr to discuss these issues.

Lewie seeks a home in Adopt a Pet

Lewie is a four-and-a-half-month-old mixed breed in need of a new home.

Sandra Archibald from New Hope Dog Rescue explains the best type of home for Lewie.

Archibald also discusses a need for more foster homes to help the agency.

Mental health part of Children’s Festival of Saskatchewan

The Children’s Festival of Saskatchewan runs for four days in Saskatoon starting on June 1.

Along with interactive activities and performances, mental health is also part of the festival.

Darcie Young, the general manager of the festival, speaks with Chantal Wagner as to why this is an important part of their mandate.

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, June 1

