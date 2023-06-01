Menu

Crime

‘Hot cars can kill!’: balmy weather prompts warning from humane society

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 1, 2023 11:39 am
A pet dog is seen inside a car during a drive-thru pet event ahead of World Animal Day in Quezon City, the Philippines, Oct. 3, 2021. View image in full screen
A pet dog is seen inside a car during a drive-thru pet event ahead of World Animal Day in Quezon City, the Philippines, Oct. 3, 2021. Rouelle Umali/Xinhua via ZUMA Press
With the area being hit by a late-spring heat wave, the Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo & Stratford Perth (HSKWSP) is warning residents that “hot cars can kill!”

The organization says it has had several calls this week to come to the aid of animals that were locked in cars.

“Leaving your pet unattended in a vehicle is not only one of the most irresponsible things that a pet owner can do, it’s also illegal,” CEO Kathrin Delutis stated.

“Pet owners are subject to fines and charges under The Provincial Animal Welfare Services Act and under local bylaws.”

The humane society points out that vehicles can reach deadly temperatures on mild days even if the windows are down and they are parked in a shaded area.

“Animals, especially dogs and cats, have a limited ability to sweat, so even a short time in a hot environment can be life-threatening,” the release notes.

“A dog’s normal body temperature is about 39°C, and a temperature of 41°C can be withstood only for a very short time before irreparable brain damage or even death can occur.”

The agency says that if a dog is showing signs of heat stroke such as excessive panting/drooling or being listless or unconscious, the fur should be immediately wetted with lukewarm/cool water but not cold water. It says the pet should also be put in the shade and offered water to drink.

Residents are also asked to call police or animal welfare services if they spot a pet in a hot car.

