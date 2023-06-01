Man arrested after attempted robbery on sex worker in Toronto: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been arrested after an attempted robbery on a sex worker in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said officers responded to a robbery call in the area of Parliament and Shuter streets on May 12.

Police said a male suspect contacted a sex worker, arranged a meeting and went to the female victim’s residence.

When she opened the door, the suspect went inside and produced a handgun while demanding cash, police said.

A second female victim came to the door and the suspect pointed the gun at her, police said, and again demanded cash.

The two victims said they didn’t have any money and the suspect fled empty-handed, police said.

Toronto police’s Hold Up Squad launched an investigation and, at the same time, Peel Regional Police were investigating a similar incident involving a sex worker.

On May 13, Peel police executed a search warrant and arrested a suspect in relation to their investigation, who was released on bail the same day, police said.

“Members of the Hold Up Squad liaised with members of the Peel Regional Police Criminal Investigative Bureau and determined that the arrested male was involved in the home invasion which occurred in Toronto,” Toronto police said.

On May 19, officers went to the suspect’s home and took him into custody.

Mississauga resident Yousef Babiker, 22, has been charged with multiple offences in relation to the Toronto incident, including two counts of robbery with a firearm, two counts of pointing a firearm, weapons dangerous, using an imitation firearm during the commission of an indictable offence, disguise with intent, and uttering threats.

“Investigators believe he may have committed other similar crimes and are requesting the public to contact them with any information,” police said.