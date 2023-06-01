15-year-old boy riding scooter critically injured in Ontario crash

Send this page to someone via email

A 15-year-old boy riding a scooter was critically injured in a crash involving a concrete truck in Dufferin County, Ont., and had to be airlifted to a trauma centre, police say.

Ontario Provincial Police said it happened on Wednesday in the Township of Melancthon, north of Orangeville.

Police said officers responded at around 3:35 p.m. to the scene of the collision involving a concrete truck and a battery-operated standing scooter on Highway 89 around 4th Line.

The 15-year-old who was on the scooter was flown by an Ornge air ambulance to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

There is no word on what may have caused the crash.

Highway 89 was closed in the area for around six hours as officers investigated.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the OPP.