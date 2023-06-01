Menu

Traffic

Small plane crashes at Peterborough Airport

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 1, 2023 9:12 am
Small plane crashes at Peterborough Airport
A pilot suffered minor injuries after a small plane crashed at the Peterborough Airport on Wednesday evening.
A pilot suffered minor injuries after a small plane crashed at the Peterborough Airport on Wednesday evening.

Around 7:30 p.m., emergency crews were called to the scene just south of the city and found a plane off the runway.
Two witnesses at the scene told Global News Peterborough they saw the plane descending for a landing “like normal.”

However, they say the aircraft hit the runway at a high rate of speed and “bounced” several times before ending up in the grass off of the side of the runway.

Paramedics tended to the pilot.

The crash is under investigation.

More to come.

Plane CrashPeterborough Airporthard landing PeterboroughPeterborough Airport plane crashpilot injured Peterborough plane crashplane crash in Peterboroughplane crash investigation peterborough
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

