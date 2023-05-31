Manitoba officers assaulted, spit on during arrest in Cypress River

Send this page to someone via email

A 21-year-old man faces several charges after police say he assaulted and spit on officers during an arrest.

It happened May 27 in Cypress River, when officers attended a home and found a woman with minor injuries.

It is believed she was assaulted, and officers arrested the suspect, who then became combative as he was being handcuffed.

The officers received minor injuries.

Bailey Vaillant of Winkler is charged three counts of assaulting a police officer, two counts of uttering threats, and a single count of assault, disarming a police officer, and resisting arrest.