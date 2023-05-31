Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Manitoba officers assaulted, spit on during arrest in Cypress River

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted May 31, 2023 11:12 pm
Manitoba officers assaulted, spit on during arrest in Cypress River - image View image in full screen
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 21-year-old man faces several charges after police say he assaulted and spit on officers during an arrest.

It happened May 27 in Cypress River, when officers attended a home and found a woman with minor injuries.

It is believed she was assaulted, and officers arrested the suspect, who then became combative as he was being handcuffed.

The officers received minor injuries.

Trending Now

Bailey Vaillant of Winkler is charged three counts of assaulting a police officer, two counts of uttering threats, and a single count of assault, disarming a police officer, and resisting arrest.

 

More on Crime
RCMPAssaultOfficers assaultedCypress River

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers