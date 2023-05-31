Menu

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Crime

Girl, 14, charged in connection with TTC bus fireworks incident

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted May 31, 2023 10:14 pm
Click to play video: 'Toronto transit investigating after multiple reports of fireworks set off on buses'
Toronto transit investigating after multiple reports of fireworks set off on buses
WATCH: The Toronto Transit Commission is investigating after multiple recent incidents of fireworks set off on buses and subway platforms. Sean O’Shea has the latest on the concerning trend.
Police have arrested a teenage girl who officers believe set a firework off on a moving Toronto bus.

Toronto police said a firework was set off on board a full bus in the Kingston Road and Guildwood Parkway area on Tuesday.

A 14-year-old girl was charged with mischief endangering life, police said.

The arrest comes as Toronto transit officials raise alarm bells about an apparent spree of incidents where fireworks have been set off on board buses and on subway platforms in the city.

In a tweet, the Toronto Transit Commission said seven such incidents had been reported over a nine-day period.

TTC spokesperson Stuart Green said an incident shared in a social media video circulating online took place between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday on Kingston Road in Scarborough.

“It’s irresponsible, it’s reckless, it’s criminal,” he told Global News. He said police were investigating the incident.

Toronto police didn’t specify whether the arrest of the 14-year-old girl is connected with the video circulating on social media.

CrimeToronto PoliceTTCTPSToronto Transit CommissionFireworksMischiefFireworkToronto fireworksToronto mischief
