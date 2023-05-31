Girl, 14, charged in connection with TTC bus fireworks incident

Send this page to someone via email

Police have arrested a teenage girl who officers believe set a firework off on a moving Toronto bus.

Toronto police said a firework was set off on board a full bus in the Kingston Road and Guildwood Parkway area on Tuesday.

A 14-year-old girl was charged with mischief endangering life, police said.

The arrest comes as Toronto transit officials raise alarm bells about an apparent spree of incidents where fireworks have been set off on board buses and on subway platforms in the city.

In a tweet, the Toronto Transit Commission said seven such incidents had been reported over a nine-day period.

TTC spokesperson Stuart Green said an incident shared in a social media video circulating online took place between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday on Kingston Road in Scarborough.

“It’s irresponsible, it’s reckless, it’s criminal,” he told Global News. He said police were investigating the incident.

Toronto police didn’t specify whether the arrest of the 14-year-old girl is connected with the video circulating on social media.