Fire

Saskatoon city garbage truck explodes into blazing fireball

By Jeffrey Meskens Global News
Posted May 31, 2023 6:02 pm
A City of Saskatoon garbage truck went up in flames Wednesday morning May 31st 2023. Photo Courtesy of Christine Guetre. View image in full screen
A City of Saskatoon garbage truck went up in flames the morning of Wednesday, May 31 2023. Courtesy of Christine Guetre.
A City of Saskatoon garbage truck went up in flames Wednesday morning. The truck was making its rounds in the Lawson neighbourhood when it caught fire on Chitek Crescent.

Area resident Christine Guetre said the truck exploded. Pictures she sent to Global News show the truck completely engulfed in flames. She says the Saskatoon Fire Department was on the scene within minutes.

The City of Saskatoon says the truck operator was not hurt during the incident but did go home for the day.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, as the Saskatoon Fire Department is still investigating.

A City of Saskatoon garbage truck went up in flames Wednesday morning May 31st 2023. View image in full screen
A garbage truck fire happened on Chitek Crescent in the Lawson neighbourhood. Courtesy of Christine Guetre
A City of Saskatoon garbage truck went up in flames Wednesday morning May 31st 2023. View image in full screen
Saskatoon Fire Department was on the scene in minutes, according to a resident. Courtesy of Christine Guetre
