Saskatoon city garbage truck explodes into blazing fireball

Send this page to someone via email

A City of Saskatoon garbage truck went up in flames Wednesday morning. The truck was making its rounds in the Lawson neighbourhood when it caught fire on Chitek Crescent.

Area resident Christine Guetre said the truck exploded. Pictures she sent to Global News show the truck completely engulfed in flames. She says the Saskatoon Fire Department was on the scene within minutes.

The City of Saskatoon says the truck operator was not hurt during the incident but did go home for the day.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, as the Saskatoon Fire Department is still investigating.

View image in full screen A garbage truck fire happened on Chitek Crescent in the Lawson neighbourhood. Courtesy of Christine Guetre