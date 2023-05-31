Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

City of Ottawa applies for federal support in fight for more housing

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 31, 2023 4:40 pm
New homes are built in a housing construction development in the west-end of Ottawa on Thursday, May 6, 2021. The City of Ottawa is putting forward an application to receive federal funding towards its rising demand for increased housing and affordability, according to a memo sent from City staff to council on May 24. View image in full screen
New homes are built in a housing construction development in the west-end of Ottawa on Thursday, May 6, 2021. The City of Ottawa is putting forward an application to receive federal funding towards its rising demand for increased housing and affordability, according to a memo sent from City staff to council on May 24. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The City of Ottawa is applying for federal funding in a bid to respond to rising demand for affordable housing.

A memo city staff sent to councillors last week shows the municipality is looking to qualify for support from a $4-billion fund.

Cities across the country can qualify for money from the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation’s housing accelerator fund based on their building permits between September 2023 and September 2026.

Between $20,000 and $54,000 will be allocated for the construction of each newly approved unit, an amount that varies based on affordability, proximity to public transportation and building functionality.

City spokesman Sebastien Tremblay says the application is still being developed, but the city expects to reach a funding agreement in July that would see an initial 25 per cent instalment paid in September, pending approval by council.

Story continues below advertisement

Funding from the program, which was first announced in April 2022, is expected to be doled out in four equal annual instalments and spent over a four-year period.

Click to play video: '‘Cut red tape’: B.C. working to build more homes, faster in selected communities'
‘Cut red tape’: B.C. working to build more homes, faster in selected communities
HousingFederal GovernmentOttawaCity of OttawaCanadian Mortgage and Housing CorporationOttawa housingCity of Ottawa housing
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers