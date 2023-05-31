‘Stay in a cool place’: Heat warning issued for Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the City of Toronto ahead of a two-day heat event set to begin on Thursday.

The weather agency said maximum temperatures could reach 29 to 31 degrees.

According to Environment Canada, daytime high temperatures are expected to be near 30 degrees beginning on Wednesday and extending through Friday.

“Overnight low temperatures tonight are expected to be near 15 degrees Celsius, which is below heat warning criteria,” the warning reads.

Overnight temperatures on Thursday night are expected to be in the high teens, Environment Canada said, which will provide “little relief” from the heat.

According to the agency, cooler temperatures are forecast to return on Saturday.

Global News’ chief meteorologist Anthony Farnell said the first heat wave of the season is arriving just in time for the start of June.

“The atmosphere remains very dry so even though the temperature will soar into the low 30’s over the next two days, the humidex will remain below 35,” Farnell said. “This low humidity also means overnight temperatures will remain in the upper teens which is still comfortable for sleeping.”

“Because it’s the first really hot days of the season, our bodies aren’t used to it and need time to adapt,” he continued. “For this reason, try to limit outdoor activities from late morning through mid-afternoon and drink lots of fluids.”

Farnell said temperatures will cool “just in time for the weekend,” but said there will be “very little rain in sight through the next week.”

“This means an increased wildfire danger and some campfire bans are already in place,” Farnell said. “Lawns and gardens will also quickly dry out in the days ahead.”

Environment Canada said extreme heat “affects everyone.”

“The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors,” the warning read. “Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place.”

The agency warned the public to never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.

It’s hot out! Remember to NEVER leave a dog unattended in a parked car. Temperatures can rise quickly inside a car, even with the windows cracked and in the shade. If you see a dog alone in a parked car, call 311. https://t.co/56TSA3eLzD 🐶☀️ pic.twitter.com/7UNVzO26g3 — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) May 31, 2023