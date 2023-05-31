RCMP investigate fatal hit and run in Sioux Valley Dakota Nation

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP are investigating a fatal hit and run in Sioux Valley Dakota Nation on Tuesday morning.

At 9:15 a.m. RCMP found a dead man on Cemetery Road and officers found signs that indicated he had been hit by a vehicle.

Police say the 21-year-old from the community had been walking with friends when he split from the group to head down Cemetery Road.

Officers continued investigating and in the early hours of Wednesday police seized a vehicle in the community that they believe is of interest.

RCMP continue to investigate.