Crime

Suspect sought after armed robbery at Oshawa convenience store: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted May 31, 2023 3:28 pm
A Durham police cruiser is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
A Durham police cruiser is seen in this file image. Global News
Police are seeking to identify a suspect after an armed robbery was reported in Oshawa.

Durham Regional Police said on March 17, at around 9:30 p.m., officers were called to the 4 Seasons Convenience on Wilson Road South for reports of a robbery.

Police said the suspect allegedly brandished a firearm and demanded cash.

Officers said he fled on foot with a quantity of cash.

According to police, no injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Trending Now

Officers are now searching for a male suspect standing five-feet, seven-inches tall. He was seen wearing a black puffy jacket and grey jogging pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

