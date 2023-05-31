Stage set as Trent University opens Jalynn Bennett Amphitheatre in Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

Touted as a new hub for arts, culture, education and heritage, Trent University on Wednesday officially opened its new Jalynn Bennett Amphitheatre in downtown Peterborough, Ont.

More than 100 gathered at Catharine Parr Traill College to mark the grand opening which featured a number of area artists including 4th Line Theatre, Anthony Varahidis, Unity, Mary Kate Edwards ‘14, Megan Murphy and Kate Suhr.

The amphitheatre at the Wallis Hall Courtyard features tiered seating for 140, professional lighting and “carefully directed sound,” among the designated heritage buildings at the college campus.

The facility is named after the former Trent Board of Governors chairperson (1994 to 1999) who died in 2015. She had challenged the university to do something “bold, audacious and effective” with her generous $1.3-million estate gift.

“It’s no coincidence that this dynamic new performance space is situated at Traill – Trent’s downtown college,” stated Dr. Leo Groarke, Trent University’s president and vice-chancellor.

Story continues below advertisement

You are invited to the Grand Opening of the Jalynn Bennett Amphitheatre at Catharine Parr Traill College! May 31, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. — 12:15 p.m. Join us for the ribbon cutting ceremony, light refreshments, and performances by local performers. RSVP at https://t.co/3rHFRvgwjS pic.twitter.com/JtoLpkNrFs — Traill College (@Traill_College) May 26, 2023

“The Jalynn Bennett Amphitheatre is the latest addition in a longstanding history of connections between Traill, Trent and our local community — a space for students, community, staff and faculty to come together and learn from one another.”

Dr. Michael Eamon, principal of Catharine Parr Traill College, says the amphitheatre will provide essential space and hands-on learning opportunities for students, aiming to foster the next generation of “change leaders, learners, artists and performers.”

“Several Trent departments based at Traill offer music, performance, or theatre as a part of their curricula,” he said. “The amphitheatre will expand the educational experience as well as offer a new venue to enrich Peterborough’s cultural experience. It will be a space where professional artists and performers will entertain the community and provide experiential learning and mentorship opportunities for students in various programs including Culture and Media Studies, English Literature, and Canadian Studies.”

Story continues below advertisement

The university notes the space was also made possible with financial support from the Department of Canadian Heritage’s Canada Cultural Spaces Fund and the City of Peterborough.