Crime

Sentencing arguments in hit-and-run death of Calgary police officer to be rescheduled

By The Staff Global News
Posted May 31, 2023 3:06 pm
Fire fighters salute as the hearse and honour guard pass by at the regimental funeral service for Calgary Police Service Sgt. Andrew Harnett in Calgary, Alta., Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. View image in full screen
Fire fighters salute as the hearse and honour guard pass by at the regimental funeral service for Calgary Police Service Sgt. Andrew Harnett in Calgary, Alta., Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Sentencing arguments for a young man convicted of manslaughter in the hit-and-run death of a Calgary police officer have been delayed.

Sgt. Andrew Harnett died after being dragged by an SUV, then falling into the path of an oncoming car on Dec. 31, 2020.

The offender, who is now 20, was days away from turning 18 when Harnett died and was driving the vehicle when it took off from a routine traffic stop with the officer holding on to the wheel and trying to get him to stop.

He testified during his trial that he was scared when Harnett and another officer approached the vehicle during a traffic stop and he saw Harnett put his hand on his gun.

Justice Anna Loparco has ruled that the young man should be sentenced as an adult and was scheduled to hear arguments today.

But the proceeding was delayed at the request of the defence and will be back in court June 16 to set a new date for when the sentencing will go ahead.

 

