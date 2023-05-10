Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary teen to be sentenced as adult for fatal police hit-and-run

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 10, 2023 12:28 pm
The sign at the Calgary Courts Centre in Calgary is shown on January 5, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Graveland. View image in full screen
The sign at the Calgary Courts Centre in Calgary is shown on January 5, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Graveland.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An Alberta judge has ruled that a young man convicted of manslaughter in the hit-and-run death of a Calgary police officer will face an adult sentence.

Sgt. Andrew Harnett died after being dragged by an SUV, then falling into the path of an oncoming car on Dec. 31, 2020.

The Crown wants the driver of the SUV, who was 17 at the time, to serve between 11 and 13 years in prison.

Justice Anna Loparco says the offender had shown maturity, even when committing the offence, and was living on his own.

Trending Now

She says he remains a high risk to reoffend violently and a three-year youth sentence would not be enough.

Lawyers are to give their final sentencing arguments on May 31.

Advertisement
More on Crime
CrimeHit and RunManslaughterCalgary Hit-and-runpolice hit and runTeen charged as adultVehicular manslaughter
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers