1 dead, 2 injured in head-on crash in Fairview, northern Alberta

RCMP in Fairview, a community in northwestern Alberta, are investigating a fatal collision involving two vehicles.

RCMP said two vehicles collided head-on in front of the police detachment at around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

RCMP said it happened in a 30 km/h zone.

St. Thomas More Catholic School is located nearby.

Two people from one vehicle were airlifted to hospital.

RCMP said one person in the second vehicle died.

Fairview is located approximately 115 kilometres north of Grande Prairie.