Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

1 dead, 2 injured in head-on crash in Fairview, northern Alberta

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted May 31, 2023 3:24 pm
An Alberta RCMP vehicle. View image in full screen
An Alberta RCMP vehicle. Kendra Slugoski, Global News (file)
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

RCMP in Fairview, a community in northwestern Alberta, are investigating a fatal collision involving two vehicles.

RCMP said two vehicles collided head-on in front of the police detachment at around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

RCMP said it happened in a 30 km/h zone.

St. Thomas More Catholic School is located nearby.

Two people from one vehicle were airlifted to hospital.

RCMP said one person in the second vehicle died.

Fairview is located approximately 115 kilometres north of Grande Prairie.

Click to play video: 'RCMP search for 3 suspects following shooting at northern Alberta college campus'
RCMP search for 3 suspects following shooting at northern Alberta college campus
Fatal CrashGrande PrairieHead On CollisionFairviewDeadly collisionnorthwestern Albertafairview alberta
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers