Crime

Winnipeg cops identify victim, suspect in fatal Burrows Avenue stabbing

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 31, 2023 12:49 pm
Winnipeg police say an early morning stabbing on Burrows Avenue has prompted a homicide investigation. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police say an early morning stabbing on Burrows Avenue has prompted a homicide investigation. Global News
Winnipeg police have identified the victim and suspect in a fatal stabbing Tuesday morning on Burrows Avenue.

Alan Henry Anderson, 22, died after being taken to hospital in critical condition, police said.

According to investigators, Anderson and the accused, 24-year-old Cody Dylan Watt, were in separate groups when a fight broke out on Salter Street near Burrows Avenue early Tuesday. Police said the suspect and victim didn’t know each other before the incident.

Watt was arrested a short time later on Mountain Avenue and taken into custody. He’s been charged with manslaughter and two counts of failing to comply with the conditions of a release order.

No further arrests are anticipated.

Stabbing on Burrows Avenue in Winnipeg prompts homicide investigation
