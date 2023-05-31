Winnipeg cops identify victim, suspect in fatal Burrows Avenue stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police have identified the victim and suspect in a fatal stabbing Tuesday morning on Burrows Avenue.

Alan Henry Anderson, 22, died after being taken to hospital in critical condition, police said.

According to investigators, Anderson and the accused, 24-year-old Cody Dylan Watt, were in separate groups when a fight broke out on Salter Street near Burrows Avenue early Tuesday. Police said the suspect and victim didn’t know each other before the incident.

Watt was arrested a short time later on Mountain Avenue and taken into custody. He’s been charged with manslaughter and two counts of failing to comply with the conditions of a release order.

No further arrests are anticipated.