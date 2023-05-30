Stabbing on Burrows Avenue in Winnipeg prompts homicide investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say an early morning stabbing on Burrows Avenue has prompted a homicide investigation.

On Tuesday at 3:45 a.m., police found a 22-year-old man who was suffering from a stab wound in the 400 block of Burrows.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he later died as a result of the injury.

Police say no arrests have been made and the investigation is continuing by members of the homicide unit.

Anyone with information or video surveillance footage that may assist investigators is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

