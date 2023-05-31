Waterloo police issue paving scam warning after multiple residents duped

Send this page to someone via email

Spring has sprung up across the area, as have paving scams, according to Waterloo regional police.

The service has issued a warning to area residents after receiving numerous reports of people being victimized in paving scams.

Police say they have been contacted by seven people this month who were duped by phony contractors, with losses totalling more than $40,000.

In one case, a group of people approached one victim to say they were doing paving work near Moore Street in Cambridge.

The victim paid them cash to come back the following day to pave their driveway but they never did the work.

In this case, the victim never signed any paperwork with the group, according to police.

Police say residents should always research door-to-door companies offering these types of services to confirm their legitimacy before they provide any payment.